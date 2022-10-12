There's less than a month to go until My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, hits streaming. Here, check out how and when to watch the singer's new romantic drama at home.

My Policeman is the new romantic drama starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. The feature film is scheduled for release at the end of the year in theaters nationwide and via streaming on one of the most popular platforms. It is adapted by Ron Nyswaner, who was nominated for an Academy Award for writing Philadelphia in 1994.

Directed by Michael Grandage (with Michael Riley McGrath and Caroline Levy as executive producers) the story follows three young people; police officer Tom, school teacher Marion and museum curator Patrick, as they embark on an emotional journey.

The first reviews have already arrived and they don't seem to be very positive. The As It Was singer has received a lot of negative comments for his performance and the way it was developed in the movie. Rotten Tomatoes has given it a 51% score on the tomatometer based on 37 reviews.

When and how to watch My Policeman in streaming (at home)

The powerful story of forbidden love is an Amazon Original movie and will arrive later this year, in less than 1 month. The new Harry Styles drama will join the Amazon Prime Video catalog on November 4. It is based on Bethan Roberts' 2012 romance novel of the same name and here, check out the latest trailer released so far: