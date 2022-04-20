The mystery-comedy was one of the most beloved series of 2020 and its returning for its second season. Here, check out when and how to watch 'The Flight Attendant' in the US.

When is Season 2 of ‘The Flight Attendant’ coming out and how to watch?

One of the most beloved series of 2020, 'The Flight Attendant,' starring Emmy nominated actress Kaley Cuoco, will come back with its second season. The mystery-comedy show is ready to take its fans and crew to a new delightful journey.

The show is based on Christopher A. Bohjalian’s novel of the same name and it follows Cassie Bowden (Cuoco), an alcoholic flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong hotel room one morning with a dead man. Unable to remember or know if she had something to do with it, she runs away.

The second season will see a sober Cassie trying to start off fresh in Los Angeles as a CIA asset in her spare time. However, she once again will be involved with another mysterious murder. If you want to know what will happen, don’t miss how to watch the show.

The Flight Attendant premiere: Date, time and how to watch in the US

The second season of The Flight Attendant premieres with two episodes on Thursday, April 21 at 3 AM ET on HBO Max. This season will have eight episodes and the streamer will drop two more episodes next week. The rest will be released weekly.

Alongside Cuoco as the lead, the cast for season 2 consists of Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Deniz Akdeniz, Griffin Matthews, T.R Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall. This season will also count Sharon Stone as Cassie’s estranged mother.

Other additions to the cast are Santiago Cabrera as Marco, an artist and Cassie's boyfriend. Shohreh Aghdashloo is Brenda, Cassie's AA sponsor, Mo McRae as Benjamin Berry, Callie Hernandez as Gabrielle Diaz, and JJ Soria as Esteban Diaz.