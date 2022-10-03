The sitcom Derry Girls is one of the most popular shows and it’s coming back to Netflix with its third and final season. Here, check out when will be available on the platform.

“Derry Girls,” one of the most beloved teen series is coming to an end and the last season will come out on Netflix. The show, which is originally produced by Channel 4, centers on a group of friends who grow up in Derry in the 90’s during the final years of The Trouble in Northern Ireland.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Dylan Llewellyn and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell are part of the main cast. The series was written by Lisa McCgee, who used her own experiences growing up in Derry as an inspiration.

Thanks to its humor and wit, the series has gained fans all over the world, especially after coming to Netflix. However, after two seasons, the show will say goodbye with a third installment. Here, check out when you can watch it on the platform.

Derry Girls Season 3: When is the final season coming to Netflix?

While the season aired this spring in the UK, US viewers will have the opportunity to watch all the new episodes when the series arrives on Netflix on October 7, 2022. Season 3 has seven episodes, including the 45-minute finale.

Season 2 ends in late 1995, when President Clinton was visiting Derry to deliver a hopeful speech to the people in Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, in Season 3, there are more episodes revolving around pop culture icons of the 90’s such as the Spice Girls and Fatboy Slim.

Series creator Lisa McGee has also explained that the timeline of the finale, which includes the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, doesn’t necessarily add up if you examine it. However, to her it needed “to make sense of it in my head or I couldn’t write it. So I like to think of it as Erin looking back on her life and it’s a wee bit blurry," she explain to the LA Times.