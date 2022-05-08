Netflix has renewed the teen comedy 'Never Have I Ever' for a fourth and final season. However, fans are still waiting for Season 3 to drop. Here, check out when it will be released.

Netflix’s teenage hit ‘Never Have I Ever’, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, has been officially renewed for a fourth and final season. The coming-of-age show follows the story of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who has to navigate high school and relationships while mourning the death of her dad.

The series debuted in 2020 and since then has been a favorite among young (and not so young) audiences for its humor, good storytelling and, of course, its cast. Not only Ramakrishnan shines as the nerd-but-cool Devi, but her two love interests Paxton (Darren Bannet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison) have teenagers swooning for both of them.

It doesn’t matter if you’re team Paxton or team Ben, surely you want to know what will happen to Devi in the upcoming season, especially after she and Paxton became an official couple and Ben seemed to regret his choices. Here, check out when the third season will be on Netflix.

Netflix: When Season 3 of Never Have I Ever will be released?

Season 3 of 'Never Have I Ever' will officially return on August 12, 2022. The official account of the series announced it earlier on Sunday (May 8) and shared new pictures about the upcoming episodes, where you can see Devi and Paxton walking together in the high school halls and it seems like Aneesa Qureshi (Megan Suri) will also be back.

On the other hand, we know that the entire cast is coming back including Devi’s best friends Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) and Fabiola Torres (Lee Rodriguez). Of course, Devi’s mother the Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan) will also come back.

However, that’s not all the news, as the series has also announced a new member to the cast. Actor Anirudh Pisharody, who is known for his role of Ravi Panikkar in 911, will portray an "Indian-American teenager who is very smart like Devi, but goes to an Elite private school", according to Deadline.