The fourth season of Stranger Things was a total smash, and fans can’t wait to know what will happen with the gang of Hawkins next season. Here, check out when it will arrive, according to what David Harbour said.

After a long wait, fans of Stranger Things finally were able to watch the two last episodes of Season 4, which is now the most-watched English-language season on Netflix. A fifth and final season is already confirmed and now David Harbour, who plays Hopper, has shared when fans can expect it.

Season 4 had the gang having to face their biggest threat yet, Vecna, who was revealed as the secret puppet master behind everything that has happened since the beginning of the series. The final showdown resulted in the death of Joseph Quinn’s Eddie and the almost-death of Max (Sadie Sink), who is now in a coma.

The Duffer Brothers have already revealed they planned to bring back “a lot of the things” they did in Season 1, as well as the next season will be more fast-paced. Meanwhile, Harbour talked with GQ about the success of the fourth entry, before revealing how things are going with the fifth season.

Stranger Things 5 release date: The final season would not come in 2023

Talking with GQ, Harbour revealed that he thinks they will “start filming next year. They're finishing writing it this year and they need to prepare and stuff,” he said when asked about it. Then, he also pointed out when it could arrive: "I think that's the plan. So it would probably be released in the middle of 2024, based on our history."

Between Season 3 and Season 4, there was a three-year hiatus so fans were hoping the gap would be shorter this time, even coming out next year. Either way, the Duffer Brothers also said they expect to make a time jump for next season as the cast is all grown-up now.

In a talk with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matt said that as they didn’t "wrap things up at the end of Season 4, the fifth season is going to be moving. I don't know that it's going to be going 100 miles an hour at the start of 5, but it's going to be moving pretty fast. Characters are already going to be in action. They're already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that's going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different.”