It's almost time for the finale of the 26th season of The Bachelor. Who will be Clayton Echard's winner? Here, check out how to watch the two-night special.

After eight episodes, it’s almost time for The Bachelor 2022 finale. Clayton Echard has been the lead for Season 26 and his journey to find love hasn’t been easy at all. How will everything unfold? Here, check out when and to watch the big finale. You can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

After the Hometown Dates, Clayton finally picked his three finalists: Susie, Rachel and Gabby. Now, after the Women Tell All, which promises more shrimp drama if you know what we mean, it will be time for the Fantasy Suite Dates.

There has been a lot of speculation about the possible Clayton’s winner, especially after the promos for the season featuring the moment in which the Bachelor says that he was intimate with both women. Here, check out how to watch the Season 26 finale.

The Bachelor 2022: When and how to watch the Season 26 finale

Prepare yourselves Bachelor Nation because the finale will be a special live two-night event. The first part will air on Monday March 14, while the second part will air on Tuesday March 15 at 8 PM ET, according to the official Twitter of the show.

This news comes in a moment when many people believe that Clayton actually doesn’t have a winner. According to Reality Steve, a popular spoiler account for The Bachelor, the former football player doesn’t have a “traditional ending."

In the promos, we have seen how Clayton admits to his parents that “nobody wants to be here anymore.” While there was speculation that Susie was Season 26’s winner, there are also reports that it could be Rachel. Well, it’s almost time to end the mystery.