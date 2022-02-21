'The Batman', directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, will hit theaters on March 4. However, fans won't have to wait long to watch it on streaming. Here, check out when the movie will be available to stream and where.

It has been a long wait but it’s almost time to watch ‘The Batman’, the latest incarnation of the Caped Crusader. This version, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and Zoë Kravitz as Selyna Kyle, will set up a new “bat universe”, with an already confirmed spin-off, conceived by director Matt Reeves, known for his work in Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy.

This time the audience will meet Bruce Wayne in year two of his mission as Gotham’s vigilante. For what the actor has said, the movie is set over the course of only one week as Batman is trying to stop The Riddler’s (Paul Dano) before he keeps killing people.

He will have help from Selyna, aka Catwoman and Detective James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) But that’s not it, as The Penguin, portrayed by Colin Farrell, will also have something to do with the city's crime. From all the teasers, we can know that this movie is trying to offer a new take on the character. Will it succeed?

When will The Batman be available on HBO Max?

After a few delays, The Batman will hit theaters on March 4, 2022. However, it won’t be long until the film hits the streaming services. The film will be available on HBO Max just 45 days after the release date in cinemas (April 18).

The movie was supposed to be released on June 25, 2021, but due to Covid-19 restrictions it was pushed back to October 1, 2021, and then again to March 2022. The pandemic also delayed the production and filming of the film, which Pattinson has lamented in recent interviews.

Talking to GQ, the actor said he “was really, really, really dead afterward. I looked at a photo of myself from April and I looked green,” after shooting for over two years. However, that could have helped his performances as this take seems to be grittier and darker than previous ones.