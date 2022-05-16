James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequel has been years in the making. However, the highly anticipated film, starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, is ready to be released. Here, check out when it comes to theaters.

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’, the highest grossing film of all time, will finally get its sequel with ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, which will take audiences back to the magical world of Pandora with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytri (Zoe Saldana).

The first teaser trailer of the sequel doesn’t have much dialogue, only a reassurance phrase from Sully to Neytri (“Wherever we go, I know one thing, this family is our fortress”), while showing incredible landscapes and action packed scenes.

New members of the cast include Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, while Sigourney Weaver will also be part of the film in a new role. If you want to know when you can watch ‘The Way of Water’, check it out here.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water: Release Date

‘The Way of Water’ will hit theaters on December 16, 2022, 13 years after the first movie was released. As we said earlier, plot details are being kept under wraps but we can assume that the movie is going to continue to explore the themes of exploitation, the relationship with nature, and colonialism.

As we can see in the trailer, Sully and Neytiri are trying to build their family in Pandora, while the planet has to fight new threats. However, it won’t be the last film of ‘Avatar’ to come as Cameron has already filmed the third one simultaneously with the second one.

The director has in mind a five-part story and the films already have their releases dates: the third film is due by 2024, while Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are scheduled for theatrical release in December 2026 and December 2028, respectively.