Sarah Jessica Parker shared the first look of the second season of “Just Like That,” the Sex and the City spin-off. Here, check out when the new episodes are coming to HBO Max.

When is the release date of 'Just Like That' Season 2?

Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte will be back for another season of “Just Like That,” the HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, fans got their first look of the upcoming chapter and, as always, fashion will be on point.

The series follows the beloved characters, portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, in their 50s, as they navigate “mature” life. Without Samantha (boo!), the friends have gone through it all: a death (no spoilers!), relationship’s changes, new friendships and more.

Parker was the one who shared the first look of “Just Like That” on her Instagram account. "First exterior. Streets of NY. X, SJ,” she captioned a photo of her shoes and a JW Anderson pigeon clutch, which is… Interesting. Here, check out when you will be able to watch the second season of the series.

‘Just Like That’ Season 2: When is it coming to HBO Max?

Sadly, there’s no official release date for the second season of “Just Like That” yet. However,

howrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed, per Digital Spy, that the series is aiming for a Summer 2023 release on HBO Max.

Details about the new season have been kept pretty under-wraps. However, we know that Sara Ramirez, who plays character Che Diaz, will be back. It was a character that many fans didn’t love. However, showrunner King won’t get rid of her. He told Variety:

"I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn't see, for whatever reason, because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."Another character that is confirmed for the second season is Aidan, played by John Corbett.

*This article will be updated.