The Woman King, based on the true events of the group of warriors Agojie, premiered on September 16 and it has received positive reviews. Here, check out when to watch this movie at home.

Viola Davis is back with The Woman King, a film about the Agojie, the real-life all-woman group of warriors who defended the kingdom of Dahomey, which existed from the 17th through 19th centuries in present day Benin.

The film premiered this Friday (Sept. 16) and it is projected to have a $18 million opening weekend in the box office, according to Variety. Alongside Davis, the cast includes Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, John Boyega, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

The Woman King opened with positive reviews, and it has a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who is known for movies such as Love & Basketball and Beyond the Lights.

How can I watch The Woman King on streaming?

The Woman King is not available to watch on streaming yet. The film was set to have an exclusive theatrical release, but it will eventually come to Netflix as it is distributed by Sony and they have a pay-1 deal. However, it will probably take a while.

If we follow the schedule of other Sony’s films, it could be available between 120 days and 163 days after the theatrical release. Meaning that The Woman King could come to Netflix between January and March.

However, first, the film will have a VOD and Digital Release, which could come around three months after the theatrical release. So, if you really want to watch the film, the best option is to go to your local theater.

*This article will be updated.