While Spider-Man: No Way Home is still on theaters, many people wonder when the movie is going to hit the streaming services. Here, check out what we know so far.

When will 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' be available on streaming services? Here’s what you need to know

After two weeks in theaters, there’s no doubt: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is a huge success. The third installment of Tom Holland’s and MCU’s version of the superhero has already surpassed the $1 Billion mark in box office, being the biggest global grosser of the year.

While there’s been a debate about the movie, it’s clear that the film has also received great reviews, praising it for its ambition. And, right now, it has even been confirmed that Marvel is set to push a best film nomination to next year's Oscars.

If at this point, you haven’t watched the movie yet, you might either be desperate to do so or maybe you are trying to avoid crowds in close spaces thanks to the new Covid variant and are waiting to watch it on streaming. So, if you want to know when Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to Disney Plus or other streaming services, keep reading.

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to Disney Plus?

Despite being part of the fourth phase of the MCU, Spider-Man is also produced by Sony. So, the situation is different from other films from Marvel such as Shang-Chi, which hit Disney Plus just 45 days after the movie’s theatrical release, or Eternals, which will be available on January 12.

The thing is Sony has a deal with Netflix for 2022 as their first pay-tv window, while Disney Plus is their second pay-tv window. But, until now, they have a deal with Starz. So, the path for No Way Home to streaming services will take a while.

The movie is going to have a more traditional path: first it’s going to be released on the TV streaming service (Starz) exclusively early next year, three months after their theatrical release. And then, will eventually be on Disney Plus, but there’s not an official date yet.