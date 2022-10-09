The Witcher special, dubbed Blood Origin, will arrive by the end of the year to expand the franchise starring Henry Cavill. Here we tell you when the episodes will be released and how many there will be.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming. The limited series will explore the story of how and why the first witcher prototype was created, as explained by its protagonist Laurence O'Fuarain. The mother production, led by Henry Cavill, has been a hit on the Netflix platform and they have already begun filming the third season, which could be arriving sooner than expected.

Michelle Yeoh, who will play Scian, assured that the prequel is "an epic adventure that takes us to the golden age of elven history, before humans and monsters invaded the continent". So we will see a lot of magic, dark spells and as usual: creatures that will bring nightmares.

Most of the details of the series are still under lock and key but some of the stars who will be involved in the series have revealed several of them during the fan event, TUDUM. One thing that will be quite memorable about the production is its soundtrack, which will include four original songs, written by showrunner Declan de Barra and composer Bear McCreary.

The Witcher: When is Blood Origin released?

The limited series exploring the origins of the world we met in The Witcher will join Netflix's catalog on December 25. Created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (jeda of the mother series), the new production is adapted from the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski.

The Witcher: How many episodes will Blood Origin have?

The series will have a total of 4 episodes that will be released all at the same time on its premiere date. All will be written by different directors and some will be collaborations. The first trailer was released after the credits of The Witcher season 2 finale in December 2021. It has not yet been confirmed what will be the titles of each of the chapters but it may be revealed very soon, as there are only 2 months left.