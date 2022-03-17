Do you like scary movies? Is the first question Ghostface asks a 90s Drew Barrymore. If your answer is yes, here, you can check out where to watch all the Scream movies online.

Where and how to watch all the Scream movies on streaming services

Scream is one of the most iconic and popular slashers of this decade. In 2022, a new Scream movie (also known as Scream 5) came out and the slashers fans loved it. The film is a direct sequel to Scream 4 (2011) and is the first one the series to not be directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015.

Craven was an American film director, screenwriter, producer, actor, and editor. He made such a cultural impact with his work that he is recognized as one of the greatest masters of the horror genre. Scream wasn't his first slasher, he created the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise (1984–2010). Freddy Krueger was his muse, followed by Ghostface.

Scream is a horror slasher franchise that includes five films, a television series, merchandise, and games. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette have starred in all five films to date, but this new Scream movie brought a new cast. If you want to travel back in time and enjoy the beginning of this franchise, luckily, they are now available to stream from your home.

Scream (1996)

The first one of this iconic slasher franchise. The plot goes: A year after her mother's murder, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) finds herself back in a horrible situation, a killer known as “Ghostface” starts killing off teenagers and the body count starts to rise. Her father is absent and her boyfriend is about to break up with her.

The first Scream movie is available onParamount Plus (30-day Free Trial - $4.99 / month) and Amazon Prime Video (30-day Free Trial -Paramount+ subscription).

Scream 2 (1997)

Two years after the first series of murders, as Sidney Prescott starts college, someone portraits Ghostface and begins a new series of murders. Wes Craven returns as the film’s director and brings the cast members from the original film. Scream 2 also includes Jada Pinkett Smith, Omar Epps, Heather Graham, Joshua Jackson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Timothy Olyphant, Jerry O’Connell, Laurie Metcalf, and Tori Spelling.

You can stream “Scream 2” on Paramount Plus(30-day Free Trial - $4.99 / month) and Amazon Prime Video (30-day Free Trial - Paramount+ subscription).

Scream 3 (2000)

After these events (The Woodsboro murders), Hollywood created a few movies. As Sidney and her friends visit the Hollywood set of Stabbed 3, another Ghostface, shows up to terrorize them. The cast includes Patrick Dempsey, Lance Henriksen, Jenny McCarthy, Emily Mortimer, Parker Posey, Patrick Warburton, Kevin Smith, Heather Matarazzo, and Carrie Fisher.



You can stream “Scream 3” on Paramount Plus (30-day Free Trial - $4.99 / month) and Amazon Prime Video (30-day Free Trial -Paramount+ subscription).

Scream 4 (2011)

11 years later, Ghostface is back. This movie is the last one of the franchise directed by Wes Craven, with the return of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, along with new stars. All of them will try to stay alive long enough to discover the rules of the new game, plus, the whole town of Woodsboro in danger.

You can watch “Scream 4” in multiple streaming platforms:

fuboTV (7-day Free Trial - $64.99 / month)

(7-day Free Trial - $64.99 / month) Paramount Plus (30-day Free Trial - $4.99 / month)

(30-day Free Trial - $4.99 / month) Hulu (30-day Free Trial - showtime subscription)

(30-day Free Trial - showtime subscription) Amazon Prime Video (30-day Free Trial - showtime subscription)

(30-day Free Trial - showtime subscription) Amazon Prime Video (30-day Free Trial - Paramount+ subscription)

(30-day Free Trial - Paramount+ subscription) SHOWTIME (30-day Free Trial - $10.99 / month)

Scream (2022)

Last but not least, this is the first movie in the Scream franchise not to be directed by Wes Craven. Scream 5 is a direct sequel to Scream 4 and Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette reprise their roles. Twenty-five years after a series of brutal murders shocked the town of Woodsboro, a new killer is wearing again the mask of Ghostface and is on the hunt for a group of teenagers to resurrect the secrets of the town's deadly past.

You can stream this last one on Paramount Plus (30-day Free Trial - $4.99 / month) and Amazon Prime Video (30-day Free Trial - Paramount+ subscription).