After a long time with rumors about their break up, the quarterback and the supermodel will take different paths. There's some paper work to do and of course one of the most common topics about divorces is where are they going to live.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce terms: Where are they going to live?

In every divorce, there are different terms about what they are going to do after splitting up. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had two kids together, so custody is an important topic in this situation.

As Tom Brady is currently playing for the Buccaneers, it is mandatory for him to live at Tampa Bay. According to People magazine, they agreed to stay near each other for their kids.

While Tom Brady will live at Tampa Bay, Gisele Bundchen will move to Miami, so both will stay at Florida. They have bought multiple properties across the country, so she won't purchase a home to live in when moving to the beach.

As for their kids, Brady and Gisele agreed to have a joint custody for Vivian Lake Brady and Benjamin Rein Brady. It is still uncertain how many days the children will spent with each, but it seems like they'll live with their mother and visit their father occasionally.