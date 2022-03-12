'Licorice Pizza', written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, is one of the Best Picture nominees at the Oscars 2022. Here, check out how you can stream it.

If you’re looking for a feel-good movie to watch, Licorice Pizza is a great option. This Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age film has been beloved by critics and has three Academy Awards 2022 nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

The movie stars Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim, who you might know for being part of the rock band Haim alongside her sisters, Danielle and Este. Both of them made their film debut in Licorice Pizza, in which Bradley Cooper also appears as film producer Jon Peters.

The story is set in the 1970's in California and has received only rave reviews from critics, with a 91% of rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 61% from audiences. While the movie has been in theaters since November, first in limited theaters, and then had a traditional run. Here, check out how to stream it.

Where can I stream Licorice Pizza?

The only way to stream Licorice Pizza is to buy it foor $20 on Amazon Prime, as it isn’t available for rent yet. However, the bright side is that you get to keep it forever. It’s probable that there are still some options to watch it at a theater near you.

Licorice Pizza is competing for Best Picture in the 2022 Academy Awards against Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, CODA, The Power of The Dog, Nightmare Alley and West Side Story.

If you’re wondering why the name of the movie, Licorice Pizza was a record store chain in Southern California in the ’70s. Director Paul Thomas Anderson is from San Fernando Valley and it’s clearly a hint to his youth.