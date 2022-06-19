‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ is the upcoming adaptation of the novel of the same name by Delia Owens. Daisy Edgar Jones, from ‘Normal People’, will portray the main character, Kya Clark. Here, check out when the movie is coming to theaters.

One of the most anticipated movies of the year for bookworms is the upcoming adaptation of Delia Owens’ debut novel, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’. The project has everything to be one of the best films of the year, including a great lead star in Daisy Edgar Jones.

Edgar Jones, known for her work in ‘Normal People’ and ‘Under The Banner of Heaven’ with Andrew Garfield, will portray the main character Kya Clark, a solitary girl who finds herself in trouble when she becomes the primary suspect of the murder of her ex-boyfriend.

Produced by Reese Whiterspoon’s company Hello Sunshine and directed by Olivia Newman, in her second full-length feature, the film also stars Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr., and David Strathairn. Check out when it will be available to watch in the US.

When is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ coming to theaters?

Since the project was announced in 2018 fans of the book have been waiting to watch the adaptation on the big screen. And they will have the chance to do so when the movie premieres on July 15, 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At first, the film was set for a June 24 release but it was pushed back a few weeks.

The film, if it stays true to the source, will follow Kya Clark (Edgar Jones), who is known as “Marsh Girl”, as a solitary girl who was abandoned by her parents and had to live alone in the seclusion of North Carolina’s marshes. While she tries to re-enter society in a nearby community and eventually falls in love, she then will have to run once more when her former boyfriend appears dead.

The adaptation was made by Lucy Alibar, who also wrote ‘Troop Zero’ (in which she also acted) and ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild.’ On the other hand, the movie will also feature a brand new song from Taylor Swift called “Carolina,” which it will be released soon and also can be heard on the trailer.