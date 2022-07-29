Where the Crawdads Sing is one of the latest releases most anticipated by audiences. The adaptation of the successful novel has been shining at the box office thanks to several reasons: its protagonists, its story and its soundtrack, led by Carolina, the song written by Taylor Swift.

Where the Crawdads Sing is the new Sony release starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya Clark, Taylor John Smith as Tate Walker and Harris Dickinson as Chase Andrews. The adaptation, based on the novel by Delia Owens, is directed by Olivia Newman and produced by Reese Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine.

The film follows the story of Kya, a girl growing up alone in North Carolina in the 1950s after being abandoned by her parents. However, her life is interrupted after she is accused of a murder. It opened July 15 in theaters and has already grossed more than $38 million at the box office.

However, Rotten Tomatoes has not been so generous with the film, since it has only a 38% for reviews. But in the audience score it has exceeded expectations and got 96%, with more than 2,500 verified ratings.

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ soundtrack: Entire tracklist

One of the most important songs on the soundtrack is the title track, Carolina, performed by music mogul Taylor Swift, who loved the book and when it was announced that the adaptation was coming out she went all out to be a part of it. The singer composed the song on purpose and described it as "something haunting and ethereal to match this fascinating story".

The rest of the soundtrack is composed by Mychael Danna, a Canadian composer who is in charge of making multiple melodies for audiovisual productions. Here is the full list of songs from the film: