Where the Crawdads Sing is the new Sony release starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya Clark, Taylor John Smith as Tate Walker and Harris Dickinson as Chase Andrews. The adaptation, based on the novel by Delia Owens, is directed by Olivia Newman and produced by Reese Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine.
The film follows the story of Kya, a girl growing up alone in North Carolina in the 1950s after being abandoned by her parents. However, her life is interrupted after she is accused of a murder. It opened July 15 in theaters and has already grossed more than $38 million at the box office.
However, Rotten Tomatoes has not been so generous with the film, since it has only a 38% for reviews. But in the audience score it has exceeded expectations and got 96%, with more than 2,500 verified ratings.
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ soundtrack: Entire tracklist
One of the most important songs on the soundtrack is the title track, Carolina, performed by music mogul Taylor Swift, who loved the book and when it was announced that the adaptation was coming out she went all out to be a part of it. The singer composed the song on purpose and described it as "something haunting and ethereal to match this fascinating story".
The rest of the soundtrack is composed by Mychael Danna, a Canadian composer who is in charge of making multiple melodies for audiovisual productions. Here is the full list of songs from the film:
- Carolina - Taylor Swift
- Out Yonger Where The Crawdads Sing - Mychael Danna
- A Swamp Knows All About Death - Mychael Danna
- They Called Me Kya - Mychael Danna
- The Marsh Girl - Mychael Danna
- Mussels For Jumpin - Mychael Danna
- A Feather From Tate - Mychael Danna
- Am I Your Girlfriend Now? - Mychael Danna
- Snow Geese - Mychael Danna
- Another Season Passed - Mychael Danna
- You're Never Going To Come Back - Mychael Danna
- The Fourth Of July - Mychael Danna
- View From The Fire Tower - Mychael Danna
- Clothes From Miss Mabel - Mychael Danna
- Chase Andrews - Mychael Danna
- Red Wool Fibres - Mychael Danna
- I Just Wanna Talk - Mychael Danna
- With Royalties To Follow - Mychael Danna
- We The Jury - Mychael Danna
- It Was Aways Tate - Mychael Danna
- I Am Every Shell Washed Upon The Shore - Mychael Danna
- Teach You To Read - Mychael Danna