The adaptation of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ has big names attached to it: Reese Witherspoon is producing it, Taylor Swift is singing the theme song and Daisy Edgar-Jones portrays the protagonist. However, people are concerned about author Delia Owens’ past.

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It’s an adaptation of Delia Owens’ debut novel of the same name, which was published in 2018 and has sold over 12 million copies.

The story follows Kya Clark (Edgar-Jones), who is a girl who grew up in North Carolina during the 50’s in almost total isolement, being better around nature and animals than with people. However, her quiet life is interrupted after she becomes the number one suspect of the murder of a famous quarterback in town.

The movie is produced by Reese Whiterspoon’s company Hello Sunshine and directed by Olivia Newman. The script was adapted by Lucy Alibar and Taylor Swift wrote a song (“Carolina”) for the soundtrack. While everything seems perfect, Owens’ controversial past has been brought to life.

What’s the controversy surrounding ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’?

Ever since the first trailer appeared, some fans of Taylor Swift went to social media to share their feelings about the singer’s involvement in the adaptation of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’. While the project is marketed as “made by women” and “for women”, to some, the author’s past is too problematic to forget.

Owens, 73, is a zoologist and before she wrote her novel, she was known for her conservationist work alongside her ex-husband Mark Owens in Zambia during the 90’s. However, Mark Owens has been accused of operating a “shoot to kill” policy against the poachers in order to protect elephants.

In a ABC’s report titled "Deadly Game: The Mark and Delia Owens Story" and aired in 1995, a scene shows the murder of an udentified victim which was suspected to be a poacher. The couple is wanted in Zambia for questioning, as Jeffrey Goldberg’s piece for The New Yorker explains. In the article, the Owesens are also accused of having “archaic ideas” on Africa.

While Delia Owens isn’t a suspect in the crime and, as the aforementioned piece suggests, she didn’t agree with her husband’s views, many readers have found that her writing reproduces certain racist stereotypes, especially in the characters of Mabel (who has been interpreted as a Mammy stereotype) and Jumplin. The story has been also criticized for the message of a “moral superiority” that it conveys.