“Where the Crawdads Sing”, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, hit theaters and has grossed $38 million at the box office. Here, check out when the adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel will be available to stream.

One of the surprises at the summer box office has been the drama “Where the Crawdads Sing,” based on the mystery novel of the same name by Delia Owens. The movie, produced by Reese Witherspoon and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, has grossed $38 million so far, after a $17 million opening weekend.

While the book has sold over $12 million copies, the film wasn’t expected to become a great hit despite counting on Edgar-Jones’ charm to drive audiences, mostly adult women fans of her previous work, to cinemas. However, with a $24 million budget, the numbers are promising and Sony will be glad with the results.

Alongside Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Junior, and David Strathairn conform the cast of this adaptation. The movie follows the story of Kya, a girl who grew up alone in North Carolina in the 1950s after being abandoned by her parents. However, her life gets disrupted after she’s accused of a murder.

When will ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ come to Netflix?

Currently, the film is only available to watch in theaters and Sony hasn’t announced a digital release quite yet. After the pandemic, the majority of releases have enjoyed a 45-day theatrical window before hitting a streaming platform. However, in the case of “Crawdads” it probably will be longer.

Sony has a “pay 1 window” deal with Netflix for their 2022 films, meaning that all their movies will hit the platform after the theatrical release and VOD window. This window used to be 18-months, but some movies have come to Netflix earlier. For example, Uncharted which came to the platform just five months after its theatrical release. This means that “Crawdads” could come to Netflix in late 2022 or early 2023.

On the other hand, Sony also has a “pay 2 window” deal with Hulu and Disney+, meaning that “Crawdads” could also be available in one (or the two) of those platforms at one point., which is usually a little over 18 months after the movie is released in theaters. So, that means January or February 2024.

*This article will be updated.