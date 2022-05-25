Season 6 of the 'Breaking Bad' spinoff 'Better Call Saul', starring Bob Odenkirk, is on it's mid-season break. Here, check out where you can stream the final season in the United States.

The final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ has made it through its mid-break, which will last until July 11, when the remaining six episodes will air. If you haven’t been able to catch the first episodes, you have plenty of time to do that before the big finale, which is set to air on August 15, 2022.

During this final season, the series will connect with the ‘Breaking Bad’ and, as creators have shared, Walter White (Bryan Lee Cranston) and his partner in crime Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will return. There’s still plenty of questions to be answered about Kim Wexler, Nacho Varga and Lalo Salamanca.

The series is being aired by AMC on Mondays at 8 PM. However, if you can’t watch it on TV or if you want to revisit all the episodes of this sixth season, check out where you can find ‘Better Call Saul’ on different streaming platforms.

Options to stream Season 6 of ‘Better Call Saul’ in the US

If you want to stream the sixth season of ‘Better Call Saul’, as well as the previous seasons, you can do so on the AMC Plus streaming service. All the first half of the season is available there to stream on-demand.

The rest of the season will begin airing every starting July 11. However, you have other options to stream it such as FuboTV, which offers you a seven-day free trial, Sling, which you can get for $35 a month, and Youtube TV.

Another option to watch previous seasons is Netflix. However, the streaming platform only has available the first five seasons, due to contract agreements. Season 6 is expected to be available next year.