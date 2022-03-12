The Japanese film 'Drive My Car', based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, is one of the most critically acclaimed works of last year. Here, check out where you can watch it online.

In about two weeks, March 27, the 94th Academy Awards will be celebrated at the Dolby Theater and ‘Drive My Car’ is one of the nominees for Best Picture. This Japanese film is not only in the race for the biggest category of the night, but is also competing for Best International Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director.

Drive My Car is directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and it’s based on a short story by Haruki Murakami. The plot follows an actor and theater director (Hidetoshi Nishijima), whose wife (Reika Kirishima) recently passed away. While directing a play at a theater residency program, he also forms a bond with his assigned driver (Tôko Miura).

The film premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and hit theaters in the US in November. While you can still watch it in theaters, it could be hard to find depending on your location. Luckily, the movie is now available to stream to watch it at home.

How to watch Drive My Car online

Drive My Car, which is almost three hours long, can be streamed on HBO Max. However you can alo rent it or buy it via iTunes, Amazon Prime, and Vudu. Similar to Parasite, the film is surprising by its intensity and emotional turns.

In Cannes, the film competed for the Palme d’Or and won three awards, including Best Screenplay, being the first Japanese film ever to win this award. The movie also won Best Foreign Film at the 79th Golden Globes Awards.

It’s considered one of the best films of last year and it’s the first Japanese film to compete for Best Picture at the Oscars. After Parasite in 2020, could it become the second foreign picture to win the category? We’ll see on March 27.