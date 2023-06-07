Elliot Page is revealing new details about his life in his new memoir “Pageboy,” which came out on June 6th. One of the revelations that has received more media attention is that he had a secret relationship with actress Kate Mara.

Page, who publicly came out as gay in 2014 and as trans in December of 2020, wrote that he fell for Mara while she was dating fellow actor Max Minghella. According to reports of the book, the relationship took place while Page was filming 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

He explains that Minghella was supportive of them exploring their feelings. While it didn’t last, the actor says that they are still close. Of course, this revelation has drawn attention to one movie they made together in 2017, ‘My Days of Mercy.’ Here’s where you can watch it.

Where to watch ‘My Days of Mercy’ with Elliot Page and Kate Mara

‘My Days of Mercy’ is a romantic drama that follows Lucy Moro (Page) and her older sister Martha (Amy Seimetz) two anti-death penalty protestors who are looking for the acquittal of their father Simon, who is on death row for the murder of their mother.

However, Lucy meets lawyer Mercy Bromage (Mara) in a protest. While they’re very different, they start a relationship but they will have to solve some obstacles. The movie was directed by Tali Shalom Ezer and written by Joe Barton.

It premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, with rave reviews. Brian Geraghty and Elias Koteas are also part of the cast. While it’s not available to watch on demand, you can rent or buy it on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, AppleTV and VUDU.