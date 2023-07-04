‘The Chronicles of Narnia,’ by British author C. S. Lewis, is one of the most famous fantasy book series. Three movies based on the novels were a huge box office success, collectively grossing over $1.5 billion worldwide. However, the film franchise is going to get a reboot for Netflix.

On July 3rd, it was announced that ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women’ director Greta Gerwig was attached to write and direct at least two movies for the franchise. The original book series consists of seven novels.

Netflix first announced plans of a Chronicles of Narnia franchise in 2019, and it could also potentially include TV shows. So, if you want to watch the three original movies to know more about this magical world, check out where to watch it.

Where to watch all ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ movies

From the seven books, three were adapted—The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), Prince Caspian (2008), and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010). The movies are all available to watch on streaming on Disney+.

The movies starred William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Skandar Keynes, Georgie Henley, Will Poulter, Liam Neeson, Ben Barnes, James McAvoy and Peter Dinklage. Here are the film’s synopsis:

The Lion, the Witch and Wardrobe (2005)

Siblings Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter step through a magical wardrobe and find the land of Narnia. There, they discover a charming, once peaceful kingdom that has been plunged into eternal winter by the evil White Witch, Jadis.

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

One year after their incredible adventures in the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Peter, Edmund, Lucy and Susan Pevensie return to Narnia to aid a young prince whose life has been threatened by the evil King Miraz.

The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)

This time around Edmund and Lucy Pevensie, along with their pesky cousin Eustace Scrubb find themselves swallowed into a painting and on to a fantastic Narnian ship headed for the very edges of the world.