Everyone loves Spider-Man. If you want to dive into the Spider-Verse (no pun intended), you can watch all the films about the web-slinging vigilante from home. Here, check out how.

Where to watch all the Spider-Man movies? Check out how to stream them

If you already watched 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' but you haven’t got over the spidey fever, you might want to dive into the nostalgia and watch every single movie about the friendly neighbor Peter Parker. And, luckily for you, there’s seven live-action films you can watch during the holidays.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has been a phenomenon in the box office, surpassing the $1 billion mark in the box office, and breaking records for a film during the pandemic. The film, starring Tom Holland, has also got great reviews, and Marvel is even considering pushing for a best film nod at the Oscars.

However, the Spider-Man hype is not new. The first adaption of the web-slinging vigilante’ began with Sam Raimi’s trilogy, starring Tobey Macguire. Then, came the two movies of The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield, before Tom Holland's version. Also, you can check the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse centered on Miles Morales. Are you ready to binge watch?

Where are the Spider-Man movies streaming?

While you can’t find the Spider-Man movies streaming on big platforms like Disney Plus or Netflix, there’s still options on other services, such as fuboTV, which you can watch with a seven-day free trial. Also, you can purchase them on Prime Video or iTunes. Here’s the list:

Spider-Man (2002):

TBS, TNT, Peacock (Premium subscription required), or rent/buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV Plus, Vudu.

Spider-Man 2 (2004):

TBS, TNT, Peacock (Premium subscription required), or rent/buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV Plus, Vudu.

Spider-Man 3 (2007):

TBS, TNT, Peacock (Premium subscription required), or rent/buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV Plus, Vudu.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012):

TBS, TNT, rent/buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV Plus, Vudu.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014):

fuboTV, rent/buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV Plus, Vudu.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017):

Rent/buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV Plus, Vudu.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018):

fuboTV, rent/buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV Plus, Vudu.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019):

fuboTV, rent/buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV Plus, Vudu.

However, remember that Sony will start a new deal with Netflix and Disney Plus in 2022. So, while for now the Spider-Man movies are not on those platforms, they will eventually hit those streaming services, along with Spider-Man: No Way Home.