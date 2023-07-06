Fans are filled with anticipation as The Daily Mirror recently unveiled the first set photos of Ryan Reynolds reprising his role in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3. Adding to the thrill, the third installment of the film series will feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, making it an epic crossover event within Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

While specific details about the plot are still under wraps, one thing is certain: Deadpool 3 will maintain its R rating. On the other hand, it will be directed by Shawn Levy, who has previously collaborated with Reynolds on other projects such as The Adam Project and Free Guy.

Apart from Reynolds returning as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand are also confirmed to appear in the film. If you wish to watch the two previous movies for free, check out here how.

Where to stream ‘Deadpool’ for free?

You can enjoy ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Deadpool 2’ for free on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. In order to do so, you must sign up for the free-trial and you will be able to find the movie by typing its title on the search bar.

You can also watch both films on Disney+. In the new film, The Crown’s star Emma Corrin will appear and she is rumored to be a villain. Another big actor confirmed for the film is Mathew McFayden, who will reportedly play a “third-wheel” character for Deadpool and Wolverine.