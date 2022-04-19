Sean Penn and Julia Roberts team up in the political thriller series ‘Gaslit’, which will focus on untold stories about the Watergate scandal. Here, check out all the details and how to watch it.

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in the political thriller 'Gaslit,' which will focus on lesser-known stories around the Watergate scandal. The series was based on the first season of the podcast by Leon Neyfakh, Slow Burn, which is already in its fifth season.

The series will focus on Martha Mitchell, an Arkansan socialite, portrayed by Julia Roberts, and her husband John Mitchell (Penn), who is Nixon’s loyal Attorney General. Alongside them, Dan Stevens, who replaced Armie Hammer as John Dean, a young White House counsel who is torn between what he wants and his morality.

Executive producer Robbie Pickering said to journalists at a TCA Press tour panel in February that “the women in this scandal have been kind of ignored (...) not many people know Martha's story, and that's kind of a tragedy, and I hope after this they will." Here, check out how to watch this series.

Gaslit: When the series is coming out and how to watch

With only six reviews previous its release, the series has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. ‘Gaslit’ will premiere on Sunday, April 24 on Starz at 8 PM ET. You can also watch the series first episode with an early stream on Sunday morning (12:01 AM ET) on Starz.com and the Starz app.

Alongside Roberts, Penn and Stevens, the cast also includes Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Darby Camp, Aleksandar Filimonović, Allison Tolman, Chris Messina, and Patton Oswalt. The series is directed by Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic, Silicon Valley).

‘Gaslit’ is planned to be an ongoing anthology series. It was created by Mr. Robot showrunner Sam Esmail. He previously worked with Roberts on another podcast adaptation, Amazon's Homecoming.