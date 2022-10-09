If you are planning to re-watch Avatar but want to do so from the comfort of your own home, check out here where you can stream James Cameron's movie.

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” the long awaited sequel for James Cameron’s sci-fi film, will at last arrive in theaters this December, 13 years after the release of the first movie. Of course, many fans want to re-watch the first one. Check out where you can stream it.

While Avatar currently holds the title of the highest-grossing movie of all time (worldwide), the film is still an object of controversy in terms of its cultural impact. Yes, nobody denies that it was a milestone in terms of visual effects and CGI. However, when talking about its storytelling, views are more divisive.

Either way, Cameron is not giving up on Pandora just yet. The filmmaker has a plan of releasing five Avatar movies in total, and each will come in 2024, 2026 and 2028. "It's going to blow people's minds. You're not prepared for what Jim [Cameron, the director] is doing", 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell said.

Is ‘Avatar’ available on Disney+?

Sadly, with Avatar’s re-release for two limited weeks, the movie has been removed from Disney+. However, it will come back to the streaming platform after the 14-day theatrical release ends. disney confirmed it will be available before December 16, but hasn't given a firm date yet.

Other options to watch the movie online is to buy it or rent it on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and AMC On Demand. As of Monday Oct. 4, 10 days into its two-week limited engagement in theaters, “Avatar” has grossed $58.1 million worldwide, with a domestic total of $18.6 million.

That is enough to bring the lifetime gross of “Avatar” to $2.9 billion, the highest of all time before inflation adjustment throughout its multiple re-releases. The sequel to Avatar, “The Way of Water,” will be released on December 16.