“Yellowjackets” is one of the shows that have captured audiences and critics, being nominated for seven Emmy Awards. Here, check out how you can watch the show.

It seems like “Yellowjackets” has become the latest viral show, especially as it’s been confirmed that a second season is coming. The series follows the survivors of a plane crash, a girls soccer team called the Yellowjackets, in two timelines, one while they’re in the wilderness following the accident and during the present day, in which they’re all adults.

The show has been labeled as a “Lost” meets middle-age drama. There’s something for everyone: horror, mystery and everyday problems. Its unusual mix has fans engaged, as they discover more and more of what happened in 1996 when the crash took place.

Also, part of the charm is the cast, which includes Christina Ricci (who will also take part on Netflix’s upcoming Wednesday). If you want to know what all the buzz is about, check out here how to watch the first season of the series created by

Yellowjackets: How to stream the series for free

“Yellowjackets” is a Showtime production, so you can watch the show on demand if you’re a subscriber. Season 1 finale aired in January. However, you can stream it on the Showtime app and on Hulu, if you have the Showtime add-on.

A subscription to Showtime is $10.99 a month, however you can enjoy a 30-day free trial which is plenty of time to watch the 10 episodes. And if you like it, rest assured that a second season is coming and Elijah Wood will be joining the show.

According to showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, their plan is to make a five-season show to tell the complete story. Apart from Ricci, the rest of the cast consists of:

Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Warren Kole and Peter Gadiot.

The younger versions of the characters are played by Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Jack DePew, Ben Scott, Kevin Alves, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson and Jane Widdop.