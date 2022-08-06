The new movie of the Predator franchise has finally arrived to a streaming service. Prey premiered yesterday afternoon and according to statistics it could consolidate itself as one of the most watched on the platform. Here we tell you how to watch the new horror material.

Prey is the new material released by director Dan Trachtenberg of the Predator franchise. The horror film looks to offer a fairly simple approach to its storytelling, something that seems to disappoint its fans a bit. The script was put together by Patrick Aison, Jim Thomas and the director.

The plot is set in the origin of the Predator, in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, where Naru, a pretty good warrior, fights to protect her tribe and village against one of the first evolved predators to arrive on Earth.

Naru stars Amber Midthunder, who we have already seen in productions such as Legion, Only Mine, The Marksman, Hell or High Water, Roswell, New Mexico and The Ice Road (alongside Liam Neeson).

How to stream 'Prey' in the US

Prey arrived on the platform on August 5 and is a Hulu exclusive. The streaming service offers a one-month free trial and then the subscription costs $6.99, but in the meantime you can enjoy a fairly large and current library of shows, as it has titles like Handmaid's Tale and a large catalog of FX.

The latest trailer shows Naru, a young Comanche warrior, who is troubled after seeing several dark clouds that look electric. It gets worse when she encounters a bear and it levitates in the air. She thinks she is the hunter and her enemy is her prey, but it seems that the roles may be reversed as the story unfolds.