Thirteen Lives opened in theaters on July 29 and today it arrived on one of the most popular entertainment services. The survival drama is now available to watch at home, here check out where to watch the new material from Ron Howard, the acclaimed director of Tick, Tick.... Boom!

Ron Howard brings back Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton with the release of Thirteen Lives, a drama that takes us back to a real case that happened in 2018. The plot is set in a rescue mission in Thailand, where a group of young men and their soccer coach are trapped in a subway cave system that is flooding.

Viggo plays Richard Stanton and Colin plays John Volanthen, two of the rescuers charged with getting the children and their coach out alive, even though the waters have risen and oxygen and food supplies are running low.

"It looks easy, but when it's flooded, it's impossible", Farrell says in the trailer, to which Mortensen replies, "If you try to submerge those kids all the way, all you'll pull out are dead bodies". The film is a testament to the tenacity of the human will and what a diverse group of people can do when driven and united by a shared mission, according to Collider.

Where to watch 'Thirteen Lives' on streaming?

Howard's new work, written by Don MacPherson and William Nicholson (responsible for Les Miserables, Gladiator and Unbroken) arrived on August 5 on the streaming service, Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer announces that we will see the greatest rescue the world has ever seen, based on the true story that chronicles the rescue of a youth soccer team trapped for 18 days in Thailand's Tham Luang Nang Non cave after heavy rains flooded the cave and blocked their exit.