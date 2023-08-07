Academy Award filmmaker William Friedkin died at the age of 87 on Monday (August 7) at his home in Los Angeles. His wife Sherry Lansing, former head of Paramount Pictures in Hollywood, confirmed he passed away due to heart failure and pneumonia.

[Watch movies online for FREE on Fubo in the US]

Friedkin is considered one of the biggest exponents of the “Hollywood New Wave” in the 70s, especially thanks to his most celebrated films “The French Connection” and “The Exorcist.” Apart from being box office successes, he won five Oscars for the first one and earned a nomination for Best Director for the second one.

Other of his movies include The Boys in the Band (1970), Sorcerer (1977), The Brink’s Job (1978), To Live and Die in L.A. (1985), Bug (2006), and Killer Joe (2011). However, if you wish to know more about his artistic vision and life, you can watch the documentary “Friedkin Uncut” for free.

How to watch Friedkin Uncut for free in the US

Directed by Italian filmmaker Francesco Zippel, “Friedkin Uncut” tells the life and artistic journey of the filmmaker, who guides the audience “on a fascinating journey through the themes and the stories that have influenced his life and his artistic career.”

It features interviews with the filmmaker himself, as well as other famous directors and actors. Among them, Francis Ford Coppola, Willem Dafoe, Quentin Tarantino, Juno Temple, Matthew McConaughey, Gina Gershon, Wes Anderson, Michael Shannon, Edgar Wright, Damien Chazelle and more.

You can watch it for free in the US on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without cost. You can access the documentary by signing up with the link above. It will be available to watch on the “movies” section of the page.