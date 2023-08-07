Where to watch William Friedkin’s movies: The Exorcist, The French Connection and more

Filmmaker William Friedkin passed away at the age of 87 on Monday at his home in Los Angeles. His wife Sherry Lansing, former head of Paramount Pictures in Hollywood, revealed that the cause was heart failure and pneumonia, as reported by The New York Times.

Friedkin is well-known for being one of the biggest exponents of the “New Hollywood” style in the 70s. He directed more than 20 films, including documentaries, but his most celebrated ones were “The French Connection” and “The Exorcist.”

Both movies were box office hits and received critical acclaim, especially “The French Connection,” for which he won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Director.

Is ‘The Exorcist’ (1973) available to stream online?

Sadly, no. “The Exorcist” isn’t available to stream on any platform at the moment, but you can buy or rent it on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Redbox, DIRECTV, Amazon Video.

Is ‘The French Connection’ (1971) available to stream online?

No, “The French Connection” also isn’t available to stream on demand. However, you can buy or rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV, AMC on Demand.

Movies by William Friedkin available for streaming online for free:

“Blue Chips” (1994)

Stream on: Fubo (free-trial), Prime Video, Paramount+, and Showtime

In this sports drama, college basketball coach Pete Bell (Nick Nolte) has to improve his team’s standing. However, in order to do so, he has to illegally pay three talented players (portrayed by Shaquille O’Neal, Penny Hardaway, and Matt Nover), a move which could destroy his career.

“Rules of Engagement” (2000)

Stream on: Fubo (free-trial), Paramount+, DIRECTV, and Showtime

Synopsis: “A Marine Colonel is brought to court-martial after ordering his men to fire on demonstrators surrounding the American embassy in Yemen.” It stars Samuel L. Jackson.

“Jade” (1995)

Stream on: Fubo (free-trial), Paramount+, and Showtime

This is a thriller that follows District Attorney David Corelli (David Caruso), who has to investigate the death of a prominent art dealer. One of the key suspects is his ex-lover Katrina Gavin (Linda Fiorentino).