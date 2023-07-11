Where to watch 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' movies online in the US

Warner Bros. has finally released the first trailer of Timothée Chalamet’s “Wonka,” the prequel for the classic “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” film. The movie will be released on December 15 and it’s one of the most-anticipated projects of the year.

The role will be a departure for Chalamet, who is mostly known for his most dramatic roles in movies such as Call Me By Your Name, Little Women and Dune. While he will return as Paul Astrides for the sequel of Denis Villeneuve’s film, fans are ready to see his take on Willy Wonka.

The iconic character from Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been already portrayed by actors such as Gene Wilder in the 1971 original and Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s 2005 version. So, how can you watch these films ahead of ‘Wonka’? Check it out.

How to watch the original Willy Wonka movies online

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Starring Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, with Jack Albertson as Grandpa Joe, and Peter Ostrum as Charlie Bucket. The film was directed by Mel Stuart, and Dahl was credited for writing the screenplay. However, David Seltzer made changes to the script against his wishes. While a box office disappointment, the film has become a cult classic over the years.

Available on: You can rent it or buy it on AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, Prime Video, Directv and more.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

With Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka, this film was a commercial and critical success. This time, the Dahl family had total artistic control. It was one of the highest-grossing movies of that year with $475 million. The rest of the cast includes: Freddie Highmore as Charlie Bucket, David Kelly, Helena Bonham Carter, Noah Taylor, Missi Pyle, James Fox, Deep Roy, and Christopher Lee.

Available on demand: Hulu. You can also rent it or buy it on AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, Prime Video, Directv and more.

Wonka (2023)

Apart from Chalamet, the rest of the cast includes Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, and Jim Carter. The movie is directed by Paul King, and co-written with Simon Farnaby.

Available in cinemas: December 15, 2023.