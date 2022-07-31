House of the Dragon is just 22 days away from its world premiere on the streaming platform, HBO Max. Here you can check out the stunning locations where the new Games of Thrones spin-off was filmed.

Where was 'House of the Dragon' filmed? Here are all the locations

House of the Dragon promises to be a hit and it hasn't even premiered yet. The spin-off of the acclaimed Games of Thrones series, produced by HBO Max, has established itself as one of the most watched series of all time. With its 6 seasons it has kept the world on tenterhooks every time a new episode saw the light of day.

It is not surprising that the new content of the saga is a resounding television phenomenon. This time the series will be set 200 years before the events of GOT and will focus on the Dance of Dragons, a civil war that took place between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra for the throne after the death of their father Viserys I.

It is based on the book Fire & Blood by George RR Martin and will premiere on the platform on August 21 of this year. Matt Smith, Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy are the main characters and responsible for bringing the new Targaryen family show to life. One of the many highlights of the series are the beautiful landscapes. Here, check out all the locations where the new series was filmed.

House of the Dragon: All locations where the new spin-off was filmed

Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik are in charge of directing this new prequel, which was filmed at Leavesden Studios, Watford (UK), Los Angeles, Ireland and in the cities of Cáceres, Trujillo and Granada (Spain).

On the other hand, it is the first production to be shot on the new virtual production set at Warner Brothers' Leavesden Studio, some scenes also took place in Cornwall, England and Portugal.

Game of Thrones, the original series, took place in multiple successful filming locations, including Northern Ireland, Scotland, Malta, Croatia, Iceland and Spain, so it was only to be expected that the spin-off would bring back big, beautiful landscapes. The iconic exterior shots of King's Landing were filmed in the city of Medina, north of Malta.

New landscapes will be revealed as the 10 episodes are released, one per week, where we will get a glimpse of the beginnings of House Targaryen, three centuries before Daenerys begins her journey to the throne as the Mother of Dragons, according to Collider.