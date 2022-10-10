"Luckiest Girl Alive," starring Mila Kunis, is the Netflix new adaptation from Jessica Knoll's novel of the same name. Here, check out where it was filmed.

Where was ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ filmed? All the locations from Mila Kunis’ new movie

Mila Kunis stars in Netflix’s adaptation of the eponymous novel by Jessica Knoll, “Luckiest Girl Alive.” The thriller, directed by Mike Barker, follows Ani FaNelli, who is a successful writer in New York City who is going to be confronted about some dark secrets of her past.

Ani’s seemingly perfect life will take a turn when the director of a true-crime documentary gets in touch with her to talk about a traumatic event that occurred in her high school. Alongside Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Connie Britton and Scoot McNairy complete the cast.

The film has hooked fans with its mystery, as well as the performance from Kunis, who is no stranger to psychological thrillers. However, something that has caught the attention of fans are the film’s locations. Here, check out where it was filmed.

All Luckiest Girl Alive Filming Locations

The movie takes place in New York City, and while the crew did film some scenes on location, most of the filming took place in Canada. Specifically in Toronto, Ontario. Shooting started in late June 2021 and ended up in August.

According to TheCinemaholic, many parts of Toronto were used to make it seem like it was Manhattan. Among them, Richmond Street, University Avenue, and Yorkville. They also shoot some scenes in Vancouver.

Per the same source, the school scenes were filmed in Cobourg Collegiate Institute at 335 King Street East and the former Brookside Youth Center at 390 King Street East. Meanwhile, the New York locations include: Fifth Avenue, the Rockefeller Center at 45 Rockefeller Plaza, and Bryant Park.