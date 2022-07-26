Netflix’s The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, became the fifth best debut ever for a movie on the platform. If you liked the visuals and the locations, you can check here where it was filmed.

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling chase each other in Netflix’s newest action thriller The Gray Man, which is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. Despite mostly poor reviews, the film has charmed audiences (91% of Rotten Tomatoes) and it reached number 1 in 92 countries.

The movie, directed by the Russo Brothers, is the platform’s most expensive film ever with a budget of $200 million. So, after becoming the fifth most watched movie with 88.55 million hours viewed, Netflix didn’t hesitate to announce a prequel with Gosling and a spin-off.

According to most reviews, the performances, especially from Gosling, and the visually stunning action sequels in beautiful landscapes are the best aspects of the movie. So, here, check out all the places where it was filmed.

Netflix: All the 'The Gray Man' filming locations

Per Screen Rant, production for “The Gray Man” began in Long Beach, California in March 2021. The report states that the film used “21 sets, which were built in a 1,200,000 square foot former Boeing manufacturing hangar in Long Beach.”

However, the majority of the production took place in Europe, specifically in Czech Republic, France and Croatia. According to an interview with Newsweek, Joe Russo explained that one of the action sequences was shot in a major city square in Prague, and they had to close it for “10 days of gunfire and explosions and car crashes.”

They also filmed in Průhonice, Smíchov, Žižkov, Holešovice, and Karlín. Talking to RadioTimes, Anthony Russo said that the “Czech Republic, in general, is super film friendly, very film savvy.” They also filmed at the Chateau de Chantilly in France, head to Croatia for some scenes.