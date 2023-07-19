The countdown has begun and the most popular women’s soccer sporting event is just around the corner: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Not only will it have a great atmosphere, but it will also be a unique edition.

It is the first time in the history of the event that Australia and New Zealand will organize it together. In total there will be 32 nations as opposed to 24 in previous iterations. Multiple countries will make their debut in the tournament.

The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 20 at 1 AM ET at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. It will be available for free online through Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial.

Who will sing at the Opening Ceremony?

Not much is known about what the long-awaited Opening Ceremony will be like, but it is expected to take place after the players’ pre-match warm-up and is rumored to last 10 minutes.

Several local artists will be performing at the event. Benee from New Zealand and Mallrat from Australia will be performing Do It Again. This has established itself as the official song of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Goal.com was among the media outlets, along with Bleacher Report, that reported that possible performances would also include a Haka, a ceremonial dance from Maori culture, and a performance by the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, while an international children’s vocal group will recite a poem about “the power of soccer”.