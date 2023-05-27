Taylor Swift continues to perform the Eras Tour, which has been called one of the best in history and the one that will make her rich. Although she has already broken several records, surpassing Madonna, the 33-year-old singer has been supported by several stars during the different dates of the show.

Many of them were on stage with her. Ice Spice was one of the last ones, along with Jack Antonoff. The 23-year-old artist collaborated for the remix of Karma and was seen at the Jersey show. The same happened with the music producer, who sang Getaway Car on Friday, May 26.

In addition to the artists who were opening for the tour, such as Gayle and Gracie Abrams, many of her friends have been spotted enjoying the concerts. The pop star kicked off the project on Friday, March 17 in Glendale, Arizona and the last one will take place on Wednesday, August 9 in Inglewood, California.

Celebrities who were spotted on The Eras Tour

Stars from all walks of life have been spotted at the Eras Tour, showing how many of them are Swifties and J.J. Watts was one of them. The professional soccer player confessed that since he took his family to one of the singer’s concerts, he really became a fan and even joked that he is living the “Swiftie life”.

Here, check out who has been spotted at Taylor Swift’s shows so far: