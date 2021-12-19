The Christmas tree tradition is a very important part of the Holidays. However, many people wonder how this tradition began and where. Here, check out the story.

Christmas is just a week away from us. To celebrate this holiday, many people all around the world decorate a tree with lights and ornaments. It’s so ubiquitous that we see them everywhere: squares, big cities, and movies. So, how does the Christmas tree tradition start and where does it come from?

Well, according to History.com, in the ancient world, long before Christianity, plants and trees (such as pine, spruce or fir trees) that remain green all year had a special meaning for people in the winter. In Egypt and Rome, many people believed that the evergreens would keep away witches and bad spirits.

Also, for many cultures these types of plants symbolize “everlasting life” (Celts) or the “triumph of life over death” (Egypt). The relation between these types of plants with the winter was varied but, certainly, it could have led to the tradition of decorating a tree for Christmas.

Who started the tradition of the Christmas tree?

It’s widely believed that the Christmas tree tradition, as we know it, started in the 16th century in Germany. According to the site Britannica.com, evergreen trees became part of Christian rites in Germany, and they were called “paradise trees”.

The paradise trees were hung with apples and displayed in homes on December 24, which was the religious feast day of Adam and Eve. Also, it’s believed that Martin Luther, 16th-century Protestant reformer, was the first to add lighted candles to a tree.

The tradition of the Christmas tree was widely established in the 19th century. In America, the custom was not embraced at first due to many Puritans opposed to the holiday because of its pagan roots. According to History.com, the first record of a Christmas tree in the United States was in the 1830s by the German settlers of Pennsylvania.