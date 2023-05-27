White Chicks 2: When is it released and what is known about the sequel?

In the last decades multiple hilarious comedies arrived that led viewers to watch them over and over again. Such is the case of White Chicks. It is the film directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans and starring the Wayans brothers, Shawn and Marlon. For a while, there was talk of a sequel.

The plot of the first film followed two hapless FBI agents who pose as two girls, new to high society to investigate a series of kidnappings. But as they prepare their plan, they discover that breaking into high society is a lot tougher than they thought.

After being a box office success, beyond the comments of the critics, fans of the original film are anxiously awaiting confirmation of the sequel. Fans’ excitement reached its peak after Terry Crews, who plays Latrell Spencer, mentioned that the production of White Chicks 2 was already underway, although without releasing too much information.

When will White Chicks 2 be released?

In 2021, Marlon Wayans stated that it would be a good time to make the second film, but some time later he ruled it out. In an interview with GQ, the actor ended up confirming that there would not be a sequel to White Chicks, making clear the contradiction with Crews.

The reality is that in 2009, the production company wanted to make the film, but there were only failed attempts. Now it seems that the Wayans brothers have denied everything Terry said and assured that they have no agreement with Sony, so it is not known when the long-awaited sequel could be released.