White Noise, the new Noah Baumbach production, starring one of the most relevant actors of the moment, will hit the big screen very soon. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the new film.

White Noise will be the first feature film to open the Venice Film Festival and the New York Film Festival. Noah Baumbach is in charge of adapting Don DeLillo's masterpiece and has already generated quite high expectations, not only for its great cast but also for its premise.

"I read Don DeLillo's novel in college in the late 1980s, and it felt like now, or the now of then. It perfectly captured the absurdity, horror and insanity of America at the time. I read it again in the early 2020s and felt like now. But the now of now. A few weeks later, the world shut down. I set about adapting the book because I wanted to make a film that felt as crazy as the world. It's a portrait of a country but it's also the story of a family, of the chaos they try to hide, of the disasters that befall them, of the way they come together and survive. As DeLillo writes, 'Because of a persistent sense of large-scale ruin, we keep inventing hope'", the director said.

The story is filled with various shades of suspense, terror and plenty of family drama. Baumbach's first adaptation is expected to bring to the big screen all the author's fun existential terror, where we would see a family experience a toxic cloud hovering over their every move.

'White Noise' cast

Adam Driver heads the cast list. The Marriage Story and House of Gucci actor will play Jack Gladney, a university professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Greta Gerwig will be playing Babbette. Both are part of the main family, along with May Nivola, Raffey Cassidy and Sam Nivola.

They will be accompanied by several renowned actors, such as Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lars Eidinger, André 3000, Logan Fry, Thomas W Wolf, Mike Gassaway and Laura Wimbels, among others.

'White Noise' release date

Don DeLillo's postmodern work has a release date of August 31 this year. It will premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival and open the 2022 New York Film Festival, then hit the Netflix platform. The production will be making festival history as it is the first original film for the streamer to debut on the festival's opening night, according to Indie Wire.

'White Noise' plot

According to an official synopsis, the film dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

As seen in the trailer, the story centers on Jack Gladney's family as a "toxic airborne event" takes over their fictional college town and he and his wife Babette are determined to protect their family.