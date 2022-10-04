Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for more than a decade, but they are in the middle of a legal battle. Here, check out their children, including their biological kids.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in the middle of a legal battle over Château Miraval, a French winery the ex couple bought more than a decade ago. Now, Jolie has filed a countersuit in which she accuses Pitt of physical abuse against her and their kids.

This is not the first time that claims of domestic violence from Pitt made headlines, as in August it was reported that Jolie was behind an anonymous 2016 lawsuit in which she alleged being assaulted by her “then-husband” on a private jet. At the end, the agent concluded they would not pursue criminal charges.

According to Variety, in the countersuit Jolie’s legal team alleges that “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.” Meanwhile, Page Six reports that the incident was “traumatic to Jolie and the children.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt started dating in 2005, and the pair tied the knot in August, 2014. They shared six kids, three adopted children and three biological, including twins. The oldest is Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 21, who was born in Cambodia.

Maddox was first adopted solo by Jolie in 2001, but when they started dating in 2005, the actor also started the process to adopt him too. Then, they adopted Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 17, who was born in Ethiopia, when she was only seven-months-old.

Then, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt was born on May 27, 2006. She is now 16, and it was their first biological baby. In 2007, Jolie adopted Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 18, when he was three years old. He was born in Vietnam. Pitt also adopted him in 2008.

That same year, Pitt and Jolie welcomed twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt in Nice, France. They are now 14 years old. Vivienne played little Aurora with Jolie in Maleficent, as other children were too scared due to the costume.