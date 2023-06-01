Forbes has released its 2023 list of the America’s Richest Self-Made Women, which include entrepreneurs, executives, and entertainers. In the last category, the majority of the richest self-made women are musicians, such as Taylor Swift, Rihanna or Beyoncé.

Swift and Beyonce in particular are having a very profitable year. Swift has embarked on her Eras Tour, in which she has been filling stadiums and breaking records all over the country. It’s projected to earn $591 million, per Billboard. She recently released her 10th studio album, Midnights, and will release the highly anticipated re-recording of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).’

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is also touring Europe in support of her ninth studio album ‘Renaissance.’ The second leg of the tour will be in North America, and it’s set to gross over $300 million (possibly more, if more dates are announced), per Billboard. With those numbers, apart from all of their other earnings, many people wonder who is the richest of the two. However, they are not the only ones on the list.

The richest musicians on the America’s Self-Made Women Forbes list

When it comes to the richest woman musician, that place belongs to Rihanna. Of course, her $1.4 billion fortune also comes from her cosmetic line Fenty Beauty. The 35-year-old singer and entrepreneur is the 20th richest self-made woman in the list.

Then, comes Taylor Swift who is the second richest musician on the list. She has a net worth of $740 million, according to Forbes. Swift’s fortune comes mostly from her musical career, especially her stadium tours. In the whole list, the ‘You Need To Calm Down’ is the 34.

The third richest musician is Madonna, with a fortune of $580 million (ranked 45). She is followed by Beyoncé Knowels, who has an estimated net worth of $540 million (ranked 48). Apart from music, Beyoncé has also created clothing lines and more.

The three musicians that follow are: Celine Dion ($480 – ranked 56), Dolly Parton ($440 – 59) and Barbra Streisand ($430 – 61). From the entertainment industry, Reese Whiterspoon with $440 million (ranked 59). Oprah Winfrey ($2.5B) and Shonda Rhimes, who is a newcomer with a net worth of $250M, are also part of the list from their TV ventures.