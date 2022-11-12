Lindsay Lohan is the star of Netflix's new Christmas movie "Falling For Christmas," in which she falls in love with Chord Overstreet. However, in real life, she is happily married. Check out everything we know about her husband.

Who did Lindsay Lohan marry? Meet all you need to know about her husband

Lindsay Lohan has recently made her film comeback with Netflix’s Christmas movie “Falling for Christmas,” alongside Chord Overstreet. The 36-year-old star was one of the most prominent actors of her generation before dealing with problems with substance abuse. However, her “Lohanssaince” is here, and fans are more curious about her personal life than ever.

The days in which Lohan was one of the most chased stars by paparazzi are long-gone, and now she can actually enjoy her private life without media scrutiny. However, People Magazine confirmed that she tied the knot with Bader Shammas in July 2022.

Lohan and Shammas have maintained their relationship low-key, and fans want to know more about her husband. Here, check out some information about Shammas, who has been dating Lohan since 2020.

Everything we know about Bader Shammas, Lindsay Lohan’s husband

Lohan and Shammas have been linked romantically since 2020, when she posted a since-deleted photo with him and other people, such as Bastille drummer Chris "Woody" Wood, her sister Aliana and rocker Dan Smith. She captioned it with the "@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader."

Shammas is assistant vice president at the financial service company Credit Suisse. He attended the University of South Florida and the University of Tampa, according to his LinkedIn profile. They both live in Dubai.

Lohan said to Entertainment Weekly that she liked living in New York, but she loves more “the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai, and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life," she said. "I don't always have to be scrutinized every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. I think that's really important."