Kenedi Anderson was one of the most promising contestants in Season 20 of American Idol. However, the 18-year-old dropped out and leave fans speculating about her exit. Here, check out what you need to know about this singer.

Who drop out American Idol 2022?: Everything you need to know about Kenedi Anderson

Season 20 of American Idol is heading to the final stages with the Top 14 performing this week. While there are amazing singers competing this season, fans are still thinking about Kenedi Anderson, who won one of the Platinum ticket holders.

Anderson wowed the judges with her incredible cover of ‘Applause’ by Lady Gaga and won the Platinum ticket to get straight to the second week in Hollywood. There, she sang with Jordan Chase in the duets and entered the Top 24.

However, when her performance of ‘Human’ went live during the broadcast of the Top 24 episode, Ryan Seacrest announced that she had dropped out of the contest for “personal reasons”. Here, check out more about Kenedi Anderson.

Where is Kenedi Anderson from?

According to Hollywood Life, Anderson is from Crozet, Virginia but she also spent part of her childhood in Louisiana. She is 18 years old and currently attends Western Albemarle High School in Albemarle County. She is the second oldest child from six siblings.

Who is Kenedi Anderson's dad?

Kenedi’s father is Justin Anderson, who is currently a football coach at East Carolina University. According to Hollywood Life, he is the Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting. He played college football at Brigham Young University.

American Idol: What did judges say about Kenedi’s exit?

Judges were “heartbroken” about Kenedi’s early exit from the show. According to Mjs Big Blog, Lionel Richie said that her potential was “unbelievable” but he also admitted that “most artists can’t take” the pressure of competing on Idol.

For Katy Perry, she was a “great one” and she wishes “nothing but the best for her” but she thinks the show "has such incredible other voices that have now even stepped forward a little bit more.” Meanwhile, Bryan believed she “was so dynamic and great.”

Why did Kenedi Anderson leave American Idol?

The official explanation from the show was “personal reasons,” as we stated before. While Anderson addressed her exit on a social media post, she didn’t get into specifics also citing “personal reasons.” But fans speculated that she could have signed a record deal, especially because she posted a now-deleted new song on Tik Tok in which she said she didn’t want “strings attached.”

While that news hasn’t been confirmed so far, judge Luke Bryan said that he thinks “potentially for her career, her being a part of our family is as good as the route or the way to the top can be. But, if you’re having doubts and anxieties and other things … We’re heartbroken as a show.”