The first volume of the fourth season of 'Stranger Things' has came out on Netflix and there are new characters in town. Here, check out what we know about Eddie, played by British actor Joseph Quinn.

Netflix’s sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’ has finally released the first part of its fourth season, after a long hiatus. The kids of Upside Down are all grown-ups but the dangers of the dark universe are still present. However, there are also new characters to meet.

The kids, who are all teenagers, are finally in high school and, of course, new people get into their lives. One of the new characters is Vickie, who is played by ‘Anne with an E’ lead Amybeth McNulty. She will be linked romantically with one of the characters.

Meanwhile, another new character is Eddie, portrayed by British actor Joseph Quinn. He has worked before in projects such as Dickensian, Games of Thrones season 7 as Stark soldier, Koner; and four-part series Howards End.

Who is Eddie in Stranger Things 4?

In November 2020, the show’s he show's official Instagram account first introduced us to Eddie where he was described as "the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club." But what is this club?

In Hawkings High, Mike, Dustin and Lucas join the Hellfire Club, which is Dungeons & Dragons Club. Here, Eddie runs things and he’s at the epicenter of this season’s mystery and (spoilers ahead) new villain Vecna.

According to TVLine, he’s “an audacious 80s metalhead” and he’s "hated by those who don't understand him...and beloved by those who do." Eddie will join Dustin, Lucas, Max, Robin, Steve, and Nancy to go to war with the Upside Down. The first four episodes of season 4 of Stranger Things are available on Netflix.