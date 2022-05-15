According to reports, actress, singer and model Eiza Gonzalez has been linked romantically with Aquaman’s actor Jason Momoa. Here, check out everything you need to know about her: movies, age, nationality and upcoming projects.

Who is Eiza Gonzalez? What you need to know about Jason Momoa’s rumored new girlfriend

Aquaman’s actor Jason Momoa is reportedly dating actress Eiza Gonzalez, according to People Magazine. It’s his first known relationship after his split from Lisa Bonet, which was made public early this year after being together for 17 years.

The report says that Momoa, 42, is “happy” in his new relationship with Gonzalez. “They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on Fast X (...) He's quite busy and he's in a good place,” says an anonymous source close to the couple.

While Momoa is known for his work as the DC superhero and his role in Games of Thrones, Eiza Gonzalez is maybe less recognized but that doesn’t mean the actress hasn’t worked in several successful films. Here, check out everything you need to know about her.

Eiza Gonzalez’s age: How old is she?

Gonzalez is 32 years old. She was born on January 30, 1990. She has been working as an actress since 2007, when she was 16 years old, and she is also a singer, which has served her in many of her early roles.

Eiza Gonzalez’s nationality: Where is she from?

Gonzalez is from Mexico. She made her debut in the teen soap opera ‘Lola, erase una vez’, which made her famous in her home country and all Latin America. After that, she got other roles in Mexican TV and Argentina, with another tean sitcom called ‘Sueña Conmigo’.

Eiza Gonzalez’s movies and TV shows

Gonzalez moved to Los Angeles in 2013 to pursue a career in Hollywood. She has been casted in several action films such as Baby Driver (2017), Alita: Battle Angel (2019), the Fast and the Furious spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw (2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). She also had a role in the thriller comedy I Care a Lot (2020). She also starred in the American horror series From Dusk till Dawn: The Series (2014–2016).

Eiza Gonzalez's upcoming projects

This year, she starred in ‘Ambulance’ by Michael Bay opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. She also will be appearing in the Apple TV+ series Extrapolations, written and directed by Scott Z. Burns. She was also cast in the Netflix series adaptation of The Three-Body Problem from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.