Genevieve Angelson joined the cast of the fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale, the Hulu series that has taken the world by storm since its premiere in 2017. Here we tell you who the actress is and what character she will be playing.

Genevieve Angelson is the latest addition to the Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale, which is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 book. The 35-year-old American actress is known for playing Patti Robinson in Good Girls Revolt, Indigo in The Afterparty and Ruth in Flack.

According to Forbes and Business Insider, Angelson has a net worth of $1.5 million thanks to multiple performances in television series and her time on the Broadway stage. She has been seen in plays such as Bekah Brunstetter's The Cake and as Nina in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

The actress was born and raised in New York City with her family. Her father Mark is a well-known lawyer and businessman in the city. The core of her family consists of her father, her mother Lynn and her older sisters, Jessica and Meredith.

Who Genevieve Angelson will be playing in The Handmaid's Tale

Genevieve Angelson will play Mrs. Wheeler, a wealthy follower in Canada who idolizes the recently widowed Serena Waterford. The actress will share the screen with such greats as Elisabeth Moss, O-T Fagbenle, Christine Ko and Yvonne Strahovski, among others.

According to E!, her character will be a key figure in the rise of Gilead in Toronto, which appears to be an important subplot in the new episodes, as Serena attempts to raise her profile amid the Republic's growing influence north of the U.S. border.