“Superman” actor Henry Cavill attended the premiere of “Enola Holmes 2,” in which he stars as Sherlock Holmes alongside Millie Bobby Brown, with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. Check out more about her.

Henry Cavill is in a sweet moment, not only professionally but also personally. The actor recently announced his official return as Superman for DC Films, and this weekend attended the premier for the sequel of “Enola Holmes,” in which he stars alongside Millie Bobby Brown.

However, fans noticed that he attended with his girlfriend, which was their official red carpet debut as a couple. Cavill, 39, is mostly private about his personal life, but he has shared some posts about her girlfriend, alongside his usual content related to his hobbies (such as building gaming PCs) or his beloved dog.

His partner is Natalie Viscuso, and they have been dating for over a year. If you want to know more about her and her story with the Superman actor, who, by the way, also announced he is leaving The Witcher, check everything we know.

Who is Natalie Viscuso? All you need to know about Henry Cavill’s girlfriend

The first time that Viscuso and Cavill were linked together was in April 2021, after The Daily Mail published some photos of them walking Cavill’s dog, Kal in London. However, they made their relationship Instagram official in April this year, with a photo of them playing chess.

Viscuso, 31, was vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment., which happens to be one of the companies behind Cavill’s movies Man of Steel (2013) and Enola Holmes (2020), among others such as Dune (2021). However, in May 2022, Deadline reported that she was recruited as Vice President of TV at Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment.

In May 2021, Cavill addressed the rumors about his personal life, as well as the online harassment that Viscuso was receiving due to his relationship with him. In a lengthy Instagram post, the actor said, “I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”