Season 5 of The Crown has finally arrived on Netflix, and as usual fans have many questions about new characters, especially Penny Knatchbull. Here, check out everything you need to know.

Season 5 of The Crown has finally arrived on Netflix, and as usual fans have many questions about new characters, as well as the true story behind the fiction. This time, one character that has caught the attention of viewers is Penny Knatchbull, who is depicted as one of the Royal Family’s friends.

While the fifth season of the Emmy-winning drama focuses more on the marriage and fallout between Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles (Dominic West), Peter Morgan’s drama also has time to keep exploring the relationship between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

In the series, Knatchbull (Natascha McElhone) is really close to Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce) and the Queen (Imelda Staunton) suspects that the two of them are having an affair. However, Philip denies the accusations and tells her wife that their relationship is “solely an “intellectual and spiritual companionship.” Here, check out all you need to know about Knatchbull in real life.

Penny Knatchbull: Who is the new character in The Crown?

Penny was born Penelope Meredith Mary Eastwood on April 1,6, 1953 in London. She graduated from the London School of Economics in 1976 and married Lord Romsey Norton Knatchbull, later 3rd Earl Mountbatten of Burma, in 1979.

As Lord Norton was Prince Philip’s godson and the grandson of Louis Mountbatten (King Charles, then Prince, served as the best man to Norton), she grew closer to the royal family.

She had three children, including Alexandra, whose godmother was Princess Diana. However, when she lost one of her children due to kidney cancer, she and Prince Philip became closer.

According to Today, Prince Philip encouraged her to take up carriage driving as a way to cope. They started to bond over their love of carriage driving and horses, and she was a usual guest of the royals. She was so close to Philip that she visited him at his home until his death in 2021, and she was the only non-relative to attend his funeral.

What was her relationship with Queen Elizabeth?

It’s not the first time that “The Crown” suggests that Prince Philip was unfaithful to Queen Elizabeth. In Season 2, they inferred that Prince Philip had an affair with an unnamed ballerina, which historians think is Aliya Tanikpaeva, of the Hungarian National Ballet. While in the series the Queen was jealous of Penny, in real life they appeared to have a friendly relationship. They were photographed many times together laughing.